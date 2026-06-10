Juan Proaño

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May 2026

They Call Them “Aliens” So You’ll Forget They’re People
The White House’s new “Aliens” website isn’t a policy. It’s a permission slip to hunt your neighbors.
  Juan Proaño
All Roads Lead to the South
What I saw in Montgomery, and why the people standing beside me give me hope
  Juan Proaño
$70 Billion. Zero Accountability. Vote No.
LULAC, UnidosUS, and Mi Familia en Acción stood together on the Hill this week. Here's why and what we told Congress.
  Juan Proaño
We Are All SPLC Now
Bearing witness, what Maya Wiley said the country needs to hear.
  Juan Proaño
The Court Just Tried to Erase a Generation of Latino Leadership. Here’s What Comes Next.
On the Supreme Court’s ruling in Louisiana v. Callais, the Black civil rights leaders we owe, and the work in front of us.
  Juan Proaño

April 2026

March 2026

February 2026

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