Juan Proaño
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Bravery Has a Name: The SPLC
Bryan Fair, the bravery of telling the truth under oath, and the price of refusing to look away
13 hrs ago
•
Juan Proaño
24
4
7
May 2026
They Call Them “Aliens” So You’ll Forget They’re People
The White House’s new “Aliens” website isn’t a policy. It’s a permission slip to hunt your neighbors.
May 29
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Juan Proaño
21
3
11
All Roads Lead to the South
What I saw in Montgomery, and why the people standing beside me give me hope
May 29
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Juan Proaño
10
4
4
$70 Billion. Zero Accountability. Vote No.
LULAC, UnidosUS, and Mi Familia en Acción stood together on the Hill this week. Here's why and what we told Congress.
May 21
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Juan Proaño
10
4
We Are All SPLC Now
Bearing witness, what Maya Wiley said the country needs to hear.
May 21
•
Juan Proaño
78
4
34
The Court Just Tried to Erase a Generation of Latino Leadership. Here’s What Comes Next.
On the Supreme Court’s ruling in Louisiana v. Callais, the Black civil rights leaders we owe, and the work in front of us.
May 1
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Juan Proaño
35
8
15
April 2026
My Statement in Support of the Southern Poverty Law Center
I am writing in full and unequivocal support of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), its interim President and CEO Bryan Fair, its board, and the…
Apr 23
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Juan Proaño
33
4
17
Coffee with the Contrarians- special live report from SCOTUS
A recording from Juan Proaño and Jennifer Rubin's live video
Apr 1
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Juan Proaño
,
Jennifer Rubin
, and
Adam Klasfeld
123
5
11
32:57
March 2026
Coffee with The Contrarians
A recording from Juan Proaño and Jennifer Rubin's live video
Mar 23
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Juan Proaño
,
Jennifer Rubin
, and
Norman Eisen
146
17
17
27:55
The Courage of Dolores Huerta, The Strength of Farm Workers
Truth, accountability, and dignity for the workers, families, and survivors whose courage defines this movement.
Mar 19
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Juan Proaño
20
1
3
Coffee with The Contrarians
A recording from Juan Proaño and Jennifer Rubin's live video
Mar 12
•
Juan Proaño
,
Jennifer Rubin
, and
Norman Eisen
110
6
17
32:06
February 2026
Live with April Ryan
A recording from Juan Proaño and April Ryan's live video
Feb 5
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Juan Proaño
and
April Ryan
78
9
10
23:42
© 2026 Juan Proaño
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