There is a photograph I keep coming back to. Five of us, fists raised, standing on the steps of the State Capitol in Montgomery, Alabama, the primary hub of the American slave trade and the birthplace of the modern civil rights movement.

Cliff Albright of Black Voters Matter. Maya Wiley of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. Me. Virginia Kase Solomón of Common Cause. Damon Hewitt of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. And in the days around that gathering, the steady presence of leaders like Janai Nelson of the Legal Defense Fund, Derrick Johnson of the NAACP, Melanie Campbell of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, Bryan Fair of the Southern Poverty Law Center, Lauren Groh-Wargo of Fair Fight, Ebonie Riley of the National Action Network, Norman Eisen of Democracy Defenders Fund, and so many more leaders from across the country who came in solidarity.

We were there with dozens of state and national leaders, elected officials, and over 6,000 activists for All Roads Lead to the South, a gathering on the very ground where the Voting Rights Act was born. We did not come to commemorate. We came to fight.

A few weeks earlier, on April 29, the Supreme Court handed down its decision in Louisiana v. Callais. In a 6-3 ruling, the Court struck down a Louisiana congressional map that had created a second majority-Black district, and it imposed a new and nearly impossible test for voters of color seeking fair representation. It did not formally overturn Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. It did something quieter and almost as cruel. It made Section 2 so hard to use that, as Justice Kagan wrote in dissent, the provision is now “all but a dead letter”.

I want to be honest about what that felt like. It felt like a door closing. For sixty years, Section 2 has been one of the few effective tools ordinary people have had to force a state to stop racial gerrymandering and ensure fair and equal representation. To watch Section 2 gutted, at a time when so many other protections are under assault, is to understand that we are living through one of the most challenging periods our movement has faced in generations.

And yet.

The people beside me

Here is what that photograph and so many others hold that a court decision cannot take away.

When I look at these images, I see a community. I see people who pick up the phone when things fall apart. I see a Black organizer and a Latino advocate and a civil rights lawyer standing shoulder to shoulder, because they have come to understand something that our opponents are betting we will forget.

This community is not only the leaders whose names you already know. It is a new and diverse generation taking shape alongside them, young and experienced, men and women, Black, Latino, Asian, Indigenous, LGBTQ+, and immigrant, ready to carry this fight forward for the next generation and the years to come. That is what gives me the most hope of all. The work will not end with us, because it does not begin and end with any one of us.

We are stronger together.

For too long, the forces that would dilute our power have counted on a particular kind of division. They count on Black communities and brown communities seeing each other as competitors for the same scarce sliver of representation, the same crumbs of attention, the same thin slice of the pie. They count on us guarding our own corners. They count on our isolation. It is the oldest play in the book, and it works only when we let it.

Montgomery was a refusal to play by the same old rules.

Janai Nelson, president and director-counsel of the Legal Defense Fund, put it better than I can:

The decision in Louisiana v. Callais dealt a devastating blow to our multi-racial democracy. But in the weeks since, I have been fortified by the resolve of our coalition and our collective commitment to righting this wrong and protecting the political power of Black, Latino, Asian, and Native American voters. The breadth and depth of our leadership was on full display just a few weeks ago in Alabama, where we mobilized communities at the birthplace of the Voting Rights Act to demand justice and declare that this fight is far from over.

The breadth and depth of our leadership. Read that line again. Black, Latino, Asian, Native American. Not one community speaking for itself, but a chorus refusing to be separated.

Why we have to do this honestly

I will not pretend that the work of the coalition is easy. It is not. Anyone who tells you that Black and brown communities always agree, always trust, always move in lockstep, is selling you something. We carry different histories. We carry different lived experiences. Sometimes our interests genuinely sit in tension, and the people who want us divided know exactly which buttons to press.

That is precisely why we cannot afford to do this work in half measures.

The only way through is honesty. The only way through is transparency. We have to be willing to say the hard things to one another in the same room, so that we never give our opponents the satisfaction of speaking for us. We have to share our plans, our resources, our fears, and our credit. We have to resist the quiet temptation to protect our own organization at the expense of the whole. When one of us is targeted, like SPLC, all of us have to show up, by name, without hedging.

That is what I felt in Montgomery. Not the performance of unity, but the practice of it. Cliff and Maya and Virginia and Damon and Janai are not allies of convenience. We are partners who have chosen, again and again, to tell each other the truth and to keep showing up anyway. In a season designed to break us apart, that choice is its own kind of resistance.

What comes next

Photo credit: Melissa Bender

I came home from Alabama clearer than I went in.

The Callais decision was meant to discourage us. To make us feel that the legal road is closed and the fight is lost. It is not. The courtroom is one front, and we will keep fighting there. But democracy was never built only in courtrooms. It was built on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, in church basements, at kitchen tables, on the steps where a community stood with our fists in the air. It is built by people who organize, who register voters, who show up to the hearings and the marches and the long, unglamorous meetings where coalitions are actually forged.

So here is my vow, on behalf of LULAC and on behalf of my community.

I will keep breaking down the walls that others have spent generations building between Black and brown communities. I will keep choosing partnership over territory, and transparency over self-protection. I will keep saying the names of the leaders in these photographs and the organizations they lead, because our strength has always been in being seen together. And I will keep returning to the South, and to every place where this fight is being waged, for as long as it takes.

The fight is not over.

It never was. And standing beside a community of fearless advocates, I have never been more certain that we will see it through, together.