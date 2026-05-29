Juan Proaño

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A Pat
May 29

This brings so much hope to so many. Everyday we need to be doing, doing, doing! Thank you!

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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
May 29

My peeps, my heroes, my leaders!

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