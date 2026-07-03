Juan Proaño

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Richard's avatar
Richard
3d

Excellent piece. Diversity is our strength.

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James Axtell's avatar
James Axtell
4d

It's tragic that, as so few Americans have a clear understanding of U.S. history, even fewer know of Mexican, Central American and South American history, and the United States' checkered and often violent part in our neighbors' countries.

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