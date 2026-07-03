As the United States marks its 250th birthday, we tell ourselves a familiar story: a nation of immigrants, a country built by newcomers who arrived with little and made a home. That story is true, and it is beautiful, and I believe in it with my whole heart. But it is incomplete. Because tucked inside the phrase “a country of immigrants” is a truth we too rarely say out loud on the Fourth of July, some of us did not immigrate to America at all. America came to us.

Before the Republic, We Were Already Home

Mexico in 1824 with the boundary line with the U.S. from the 1818 Adams-Onís Treaty that Spain negotiated with the U.S.

Long before 1776, long before the Declaration was read aloud in Philadelphia, Spanish-speaking families had built towns, dug irrigation canals, raised churches, and buried their dead in the soil of what we now call the American Southwest. Santa Fe was founded in 1610, a full decade before the Pilgrims stepped onto Plymouth Rock. San Antonio, Tucson, Los Angeles, El Paso: these were not frontier outposts waiting to be discovered. They were living communities with names, with families, with histories already generations deep.

So when we say Latinos are part of the American story, understand that we are not a footnote added late. We were among the first authors.

Texas, the Alamo, and a War That Redrew a Continent

The Fall of the Alamo (1903) by Robert Jenkins Onderdonk , depicts Davy Crockett wielding his rifle as a club against Mexican troops who have breached the walls of the mission. Source: Public Domain

The story of how these communities became “American” is not a gentle one. It runs through conflict, conquest, and a treaty most Americans have never heard of.

In the 1830s, Texas was Mexican territory. In March of 1836, at a mission in San Antonio, a small garrison held out against the Mexican army in a siege that would become legend, the Battle of the Alamo. Its defenders were overwhelmed. But “Remember the Alamo” became the rallying cry that fueled the Texan fight for independence, and later that same year the Republic of Texas was born, an independent nation that would exist for nearly a decade before joining the United States in 1845.

That annexation lit the fuse. Disputes over the border erupted into the Mexican-American War in 1846, a war driven by the doctrine of Manifest Destiny, the conviction that the United States was ordained to stretch from ocean to ocean. American forces marched all the way to Mexico City. And when the fighting stopped, the map of North America had been rewritten.

1848: The Year a Border Crossed a People

General Scott 's entrance into Mexico in the Mexican-American War . Hand-colored lithograph. Source: Public Domain

On February 2, 1848, the two nations signed the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo. Its terms were staggering. Mexico ceded roughly 55 percent of its territory, some 525,000 square miles, to the United States. In a single stroke, the land that would become California, Nevada, Utah, most of Arizona, and parts of New Mexico, Colorado, and Wyoming passed into American hands.

And with that land came people. The Mexican families living in those territories, an estimated eighty to one hundred thousand men, women, and children, woke up one morning as citizens of a country that had not existed for them the night before. They had not moved. They had not crossed an ocean or signed a ledger at Ellis Island. The border had simply been dragged over their heads.

The treaty promised them something precious: their property, their language, their culture, and the full rights of American citizenship. It was a promise the nation would spend the next century and a half breaking.

The Long Betrayal

"No Dogs, Negroes, Mexicans" was a policy enforced by the Lonestar Restaurant Association throughout Texas. Source: Wikipedia

Here is the part of the story that rarely makes it into the fireworks and the parades.

The land grants that families had held for generations were tied up in courts they could not afford and stripped away through legal maneuvers designed to dispossess them. Poll taxes and English-only literacy requirements locked Mexican Americans out of the ballot box. “White primaries” and gerrymandered districts silenced their political voice. Children were pushed into segregated, underfunded “Mexican schools,” punished for speaking Spanish, and told in a hundred small ways that they did not belong in a country their families had helped build.

The violence was not only bureaucratic. In the decades around the turn of the twentieth century, Mexican Americans were lynched, terrorized, and driven from their homes. During the Great Depression, as many as a million people of Mexican descent, many of them U.S. citizens, were rounded up and expelled in the so-called “repatriation” campaigns. Economic policy, education policy, and public policy braided together into a single message repeated across generations: you are here on the grace of our mercy, not by right.

It was against exactly this machinery of disenfranchisement that our movement was born. In 1929, in Corpus Christi, Texas, a group of Latino leaders founded LULAC, the League of United Latin American Citizens, to fight poll taxes, school segregation, and the daily indignities of second-class citizenship. Nearly a century later, that fight is not finished. But neither are we.

The Assault We Are Living Through Now

ICE and Border Patrol agents on Nicollet Avenue on January 24, 2026, pointed less-lethal rounds at a crowd of protestors. Photo: Chad Davis

I wish I could tell you these were only chapters from a closed history book. They are not. The machinery of that long betrayal has been switched back on, and in this moment it is running at full speed.

Across the country, immigration enforcement has taken on a scale and a cruelty that should trouble every American. Raids sweep through workplaces, courthouses, schools, and neighborhoods. People with deep roots, parents, workers, longtime residents, some of them citizens, have been detained, held far from their families in overcrowded facilities, and pushed toward deportation with little regard for due process. Federal courts have had to step in again and again; more than 450 district judges and multiple appeals courts have ordered the release of immigrants who were being held without meaningful review. When it takes hundreds of judges to slow a policy down, that policy is not about safety. It is about fear.

And fear is the point. Families are keeping children home from school. Workers are afraid to report wage theft or crimes committed against them. U.S. citizens are being asked to prove they belong in the only country they have ever known. This is what it looks like when the machinery of dehumanization is aimed at a community, not just detention and deportation, but the daily message that you and yours are provisional, disposable, unwelcome.

When it takes hundreds of judges to slow a policy down, that policy is not about safety. It is about fear.

The Attack on the Right to Vote

Janai Nelson, President and Director-Counsel, Legal Defense Fund (LDF) and LDF team. In Louisiana v. Callais (No. 24-109), the U.S. Supreme Court held two rounds of oral arguments. The initial argument took place on March 24, 2025, and the case was subsequently re-argued on October 15, 2025. Photo: LDF

A democracy that wants to silence a people rarely does it in a single stroke. It does it by making their vote count for less. And in 2026, the tools for exactly that have been sharpened.

In April, in Louisiana v. Callais, the Supreme Court reworked how courts judge racial vote dilution and, in the words of Justice Kagan’s dissent, left Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act “all but a dead letter.” Section 2 has been, for two generations, the single most important tool voters of color had to challenge maps drawn to dilute their power. The decision did not repeal it outright. It simply made it so much harder to enforce that, in state after state, legislatures rushed to redraw district lines within hours and days, carving up communities of color under the cover of “partisan” advantage, which the Court has now said is a permissible excuse for maps with racially discriminatory results.

This is racial and partisan gerrymandering working hand in glove. When mapmakers can dilute Black and brown voting power and simply call it politics, the wall between the two collapses, and the people who lose their voice are, overwhelmingly, the same communities who were locked out by poll taxes and white primaries a century ago. The names of the tools change. The target does not.

The Attack on Birthright Citizenship, and a Victory Worth Naming

Rally on the steps of the Supreme Court of the United States, April 1, 2026. Juan Proaño, CEO, LULAC, and Sister Norma Pimentel. Photo: Jay Mallin.

On his first day back in office, President Trump signed an executive order attempting to end birthright citizenship, the constitutional guarantee, enshrined in the Fourteenth Amendment after the Civil War, that virtually every child born on American soil is an American citizen. The order sought to deny citizenship to babies born to undocumented parents and to many here on temporary visas.

Think about what that would have meant: a permanent underclass of children, born here, raised here, belonging nowhere else, stripped of the birthright that has defined American citizenship for more than 150 years. It was, as one court put it, blatantly unconstitutional. And on June 30, 2026, the Supreme Court agreed. In a 6-to-3 decision, the Court struck the order down and reaffirmed that a child born on American soil, subject to American law, is an American citizen. It was written by the Chief Justice, and joined even by justices whom this President appointed.

That victory belongs to a coalition of civil rights organizations, Democracy Defenders, and brave immigrant women who refused to let the promise be broken, and it is worth naming as a victory, because our people need to know that this machinery can be stopped. But the fight is not over. Some in Congress have already vowed to pursue the same goal by statute or constitutional amendment. The order was defeated. The intent behind it is still very much alive.

What We Built, and What We Are Still Building

Hispanic American Veterans Memorial, Bell Gardens

For all of it, the betrayals, the barriers, the broken promises, the assault we are living through right now, Latinos never stopped building this country.

We built the railroads and worked the fields that fed the nation. We fought and died in every American war, earning more Medals of Honor per capita than any other ethnic group. We founded businesses, filled classrooms, staffed hospitals, and served in Congress and on the Supreme Court. Our language, our music, our food, and our faith are woven so deeply into American life that the country is unimaginable without them.

And the numbers tell a story of extraordinary contribution. Latinos are one of the largest engines of the American economy: the U.S. Latino community’s economic output has been measured at roughly $3.7 trillion, a figure that, if it stood alone, would rank among the largest economies on earth, and one that has been growing faster than the overall U.S. economy. We start new businesses at a higher rate than any other group. We are younger, on average, than the country as a whole, which means that for decades to come, a growing share of America’s workers, taxpayers, teachers, nurses, and entrepreneurs will be Latino.

We are not a threat to the American future. We are the American future, as we have always been part of the American past.

The Largest Minority at the Ballot Box

Here is a fact that should reshape how this country thinks about power. As of 2024, roughly 36 million Latinos were eligible to vote, making us the second-largest group of eligible voters in the entire nation, behind only white voters and ahead of every other group. Every year, about 1.4 million more Latinos reach voting age or become citizens. In recent cycles, Latinos have accounted for roughly half of all the growth in America’s eligible electorate.

Let that sink in. The community this country has spent generations trying to silence is now the largest minority bloc of voters in America, and growing faster than almost any other. That is not a vulnerability. That is power. But power that is not exercised is power surrendered. Our turnout has historically lagged behind other groups, and every unregistered voter, every ballot left uncast, is a gift to those who would prefer we stay quiet.

So let me say this as plainly as I know how: to earn power, and to keep it, we must register and we must vote. In a year when the maps are being redrawn to dilute our voice and the courts have narrowed our protections, the ballot is not a formality, it is the front line. No gerrymander can fully silence a community that shows up in overwhelming numbers. Registration is resistance. Turnout is power. And both are entirely within our hands.

A Generation of Leaders, Rising

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) was founded in December 1976 as a legislative service organization of the United States House of Representatives. Today, the CHC is organized as a Congressional Member organization, governed by the Rules of the U.S. House of Representatives. Photo: CHC

And we are not only voting, we are governing. The growth in Latino political leadership over the last generation is one of the great untold success stories of American democracy.

The number of Latino elected officials in the United States has grown to more than 7,000, nearly doubling in two decades. They serve on school boards and city councils, in statehouses and governor’s mansions. After the 2024 elections, a record number of Latinos entered Congress, around 45 members, including a record seven Latino United States senators, from both parties. Latino candidates won in states and districts far beyond the traditional strongholds, many of them the first Latinos ever to represent their states in Washington.

These leaders come from both parties, from every region, from every national origin, Mexican, Puerto Rican, Cuban, Central and South American, and more. That diversity is not a weakness to be papered over; it is a sign of a community that has arrived fully in American public life, on its own terms. Each of them stands on the shoulders of the organizers who fought poll taxes, the parents who marched against segregated schools, and the ordinary people who kept showing up when the country told them not to bother. And each of them is a promise to the young Latinos watching: this government is yours, too.

A Fragile Democracy at 250

I write this at a moment when it does not feel like a celebration everywhere. Anti-immigrant hate and rhetoric are running at a fever pitch not seen in generations. Human beings are being described in language meant to strip them of their dignity. Families are living in fear. Voting protections are being rolled back, and the machinery of enforcement is being aimed at our communities with a coldness that should shame us all.

It would be easy, in a moment like this, to feel that the American promise was never meant for us. But I have spent more than half my life in this work, and I have learned something: this democracy has never been finished, and it has never been guaranteed. It is not a monument. It is a work in progress. Every generation is handed the tools of our democracy and asked to keep building a more perfect union.

Two hundred and fifty years in, our democracy is still fragile. It requires investment, real investment, in the right to vote, in equal education, in economic opportunity, in the simple recognition that every person within these borders is fully human and fully deserving of dignity. If we want this republic to survive another 250 years, we cannot coast on the myths of the founding. We have to do the harder, quieter work of living up to them.

Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness, For All of Us

The founders wrote that we are endowed with the rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. They did not fully mean it for everyone in 1776. The genius and the tragedy of America is that its ideals have always been larger than its practice, and that every generation of Americans, especially those left out of the original promise, has had to fight to make the words true.

That is what this anniversary asks of us. Not just to remember, but to recommit. To look honestly at the whole story, the founding and the conquest, the promise and the betrayal, the pride and the pain, and to choose, again, to build a democracy worthy of all its people.