Juan Proaño

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Stacey S.'s avatar
Stacey S.
5h

Respect Juan. Everyday I’m filled with disgust & rage against what the regime is doing to our country. This takes it to a different level. We have eyes, we can see very clearly what is happening here. For anyone who has actual morals, this is a heinous violation. We will never quit fighting for justice. Thank you LULAC, SPLC, ACLU and so many other democracy defenders.

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A Pat's avatar
A Pat
5h

What a true example of bravery. We should all be so lucky to witness and emulate. I stand with SPLC!

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