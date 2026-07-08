On the morning of July 7, 2026, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was taken from the people who loved him most. He was 52 years old. He was a husband, a father of three sons, a small business owner, and the heart of his family. This fund exists to carry his family through the impossible days ahead, and to let them grieve without the added weight of how they will get by.

Lorenzo built his life the honest way: with early mornings, long hours, and his own two hands. He ran his own construction business, building, with real work and real skill, the kind of life he wanted for his family. He was known for his work ethic, his fairness, and his willingness to help anyone who needed it. When people describe him, the first words are always the same, hardworking, dependable, kind. He was the kind of man who showed up: for his family, for his friends, for his neighbors, and on every job he ever took.

At the center of his world was his wife. Lorenzo and wife met when they were just teenagers and had been together ever since, building a life, a home, and a family side by side over 35 years in the United States together. Theirs was the kind of partnership people hope for their whole lives. Now his wife faces a future she never imagined, without the person she has loved since she was young.

Above everything, Lorenzo was a devoted father to his three sons. He worked as hard as he did so that his boys could have more than he had, so that their futures could be brighter than his own beginnings. Everything he built, he built for them. Now three young men must go forward without their father, and their mother must find a way to hold their family together.

The funds raised here will go directly to his wife and their three sons to help with funeral and burial costs, legal expenses, everyday living costs, and the wife’s needs, who has lost her lifelong companion and sole provider. No amount is too small, and every share helps this reach more people who can stand with them.

If you can give, please give. If you cannot, please share this page and keep Lorenzo’s family in your thoughts and prayers. In a moment of unbearable loss, your kindness tells this family they are not alone.

Please, say his name. Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. And help us hold his wife and his three sons up when they cannot stand on their own.

With gratitude,

The Salgado Araujo Family and LULAC in support of the family.