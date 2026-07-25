On July 24th, Congress came to Houston, to the very community where Lorenzo Salgado Araujo lived, worked, and died. I sat before the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Forum on ICE, next to Lorenzo’s son and brother, and said out loud what millions of Latinos have been carrying silently for months: it could have been me. It could have been my father, my brother, my uncle. It could have been anyone in that room.

Lorenzo’s killing was not an aberration. In the eighteen months since this administration returned to power, federal immigration agents have shot and killed at least eight people and fired their weapons in at least 30 separate incidents. At least 52 people have died in ICE custody, a mortality rate now nearly four times what it was under the prior administration. And just last month, ICE quietly ended the policy requiring it to tell Congress about detainees who die within 30 days of release. The killing continues, and the accountability is disappearing.

I went to Houston to grieve with Lorenzo’s family. But I also went to demand action, and I laid out exactly what Congress can do, starting today: independent accountability, real reform of ICE, and the legal pathways that should have given a man like Lorenzo, after thirty-five years of building in Texas, a line to stand in.

This is my full testimony.

Chairman, Ranking Member, distinguished Members of the Committee and of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, thank you for bringing Congress to Houston — to the community where Lorenzo Salgado Araujo lived, worked, and died.

My name is Juan Proaño. I am the Chief Executive Officer of the League of United Latin American Citizens, the oldest and largest Latino civil rights organization in America, founded in 1929 right here in Texas.

We are gathered here today to examine the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and the all-too-common deaths caused by federal immigration enforcement officials. Before I begin, I want to take this opportunity to recognize Lorenzo’s family. They have gone through heartbreak that no family should be forced to bear. Their courage and bravery in the wake of this tragedy has been inspiring, and, though surely difficult, has been vitally important. In that spirit, I commend Ronaldo’s and Lorenzo Jr.’s appearance before the Committee today. On behalf of LULAC, I want to express my deepest condolences, and also tell them, and everyone on this Committee and in this country: Lorenzo’s name, and life, will not be forgotten. He is and will remain an inspiration.

I will let Ronaldo and Lorenzo Jr., and District Attorney Teare, speak to the state of the investigation into Lorenzo’s death. Sadly, this killing is part of a broader trend: federal immigration agents have repeatedly shot and killed United States citizens during civilian encounters, and dozens more — citizens and immigrants alike — have died in federal immigration custody. This calamity cannot continue, and it is within Congress’s power to stop it from happening.

Members of this Committee: it could have been me. It could have been my father, my brother, my uncle. It could have been anyone gathered here or their families. In the eighteen months since the second Trump Administration began, at least eight people have been killed and dozens more shot in encounters with federal immigration agents.

That includes Ruben Ray Martinez, a 23 years old U.S. citizen from San Antonio who had just turned 23 and was planning to enroll in trade school to become a mechanic. Keith Porter Jr. was 43, a father of two daughters, and by all accounts of family and neighbors an outgoing, caring man. And, of course, in January of 2026, there were the shocking killings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti.

And the killing continues. Six days after Lorenzo, on July 13, 2026, an ICE officer shot and killed a 26-year-old Colombian man authorized to work in the United States, Joan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, in Biddeford, Maine — again during a vehicle stop, again described by DHS as a case of a driver “weaponizing” his car, and again involving agents who were not wearing body cameras.

Taken together, these are not isolated tragedies attributable to a single rogue officer or a single bad night. Public reporting has documented at least 30 separate incidents since mid-2025 in which federal immigration agents fired at people, killing at least eight and injuring at least 14, and at least 46 additional incidents in which agents held bystanders, protesters, or others at gunpoint under questionable circumstances. And these figures likely undercount the number of these instances.

And the danger does not end when someone survives an encounter on the street. It continues — and by some measures intensifies — once they are taken into ICE custody. In the first 500 days of the second Trump Administration, there have been at least 52 documented deaths in ICE custody. The mortality rate inside ICE detention is now at its highest level in more than two decades — nearly four times the rate under the prior administration, and more than two and a half times the rate during this Administration’s first term.

These increasingly dangerous conditions, with record numbers of detention, are increasingly hidden from public view. Last month, ICE ended a policy that had required it to notify Congress and investigate the deaths of detainees who die within 30 days of release from custody — precisely the population most likely to have died from conditions that began while they were detained.

The shootings and detention deaths described above are the most acute expression of a wider set of policies from the Trump Administration targeting Latinos, the overwhelming majority of whom are lawfully in this country — creating a dangerous fear within our community. In a Pew poll last year, half of U.S. Latino adults said they worried they or someone close to them might be deported, and a majority said they were personally aware of a recent nearby ICE arrest or raid.

So what can be done to end these cruel and inhumane policies and actions. LULAC offers three areas for this Committee to take action: accountability, reform, and creating legal pathways to citizenship.

First: Congress and DHS should support an independent investigation into Lorenzo Salgado Araujo’s death — as Houston’s Mayor and Police Chief, and Lorenzo’s own family have called for — with independent law enforcement officials given access to every video, radio transmission, and piece of physical evidence, and the officers involved identified to investigators. ICE should also reinstate the policy it rescinded last month, requiring the agency to report to Congress about the investigation of deaths of detainees that occur within 30 days of their release must also meet its existing legal duty to publicly report the circumstances of every death in custody within 30 days. We need more accountability, not less. In the longer term, Congress should establish an independent use-of-force review board for the Department of Homeland Security, empowered to refer cases for prosecution, so that no federal officer stands above the law he enforces.

Second: The time has come: Congress must reform ICE — the way this nation has reformed every institution that has lost the public’s trust. The Secretary of Homeland Security can act by directive right now: prohibiting agents from firing weapons at moving vehicles — this tactic has led to numerous tragic deaths, and it is one that American civilian policing has largely abandoned; requiring body-worn cameras on every officer in every operation, closing the gap that left investigators without footage in the Salgado Araujo, Durán Guerrero, and Porter shootings; and ending the practice of masked, unidentifiable agents operating in American neighborhoods. But we have seen no indication that the Trump Administration has any desire to take meaningful action. Therefore, Congress should write binding use-of-force standards into statute, require rigorous training and full background checks for every agent — including the thousands hired amid this Administration’s rapid hiring surge — and eliminate arrest quotas that reward volume of arrests over judgment in the field.

Finally: it is time for both parties to come together to legislate enduring legal pathways to citizenship. LULAC believes in the rule of law. We agree that America must have a secure and orderly border that responsibly and humanely manages unlawful entry. But a policy of enforcement alone has failed for forty years, under administrations of both parties. A man like Lorenzo Salgado Araujo — who had for thirty-five years worked, paid taxes, and created jobs in this state Texas, with a pending permit application — should have had a line to stand in. So Congress must build one: earned legalization for long-term residents, Dreamers, farmworkers, and essential workers, paired with a modernized legal immigration system that matches the American economy Latino workers and business owners already anchor.

In fact, this has been done before, with support from both parties. We call on this Congress to build a bipartisan framework — border security, ICE reform, and earned legal pathways in one durable package — so that this issue is finally solved rather than perpetually exploited.

Together, we must take on this vital and necessary work, in honor of Lorenzo, Ruben, Keith, Renee, Alex, Joan, and countless others who should be alive today. Each of these individuals built something — a business, a career caring for veterans, a family, a future — that contributed to their communities and to our country. We must act now, so that no one else’s life is put in danger because of the way they look, and no other family has to mourn the needless death of a loved one. It is within our power to do so.

Thank you.