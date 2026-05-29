The White House has launched an official government website called “Aliens.” Not a legal brief, not a fact sheet, a horror-movie production, complete with an X-Files theme, a glowing “TOP SECRET” banner, and the words THEY WALK AMONG US stamped across the screen. Scroll down and the reveal arrives: these “aliens,” it announces, are “the millions of “ILLEGALS” who invaded our country under the cover of darkness.” There is a live map of arrests. There is a button urging you to report “suspicious aliens” to an ICE tip line. There is a joke about “abductions,” promising the “alien” will be “returned safely to its place of origin.”

This is the federal government of the United States calling human beings extraterrestrials. And it is doing it on purpose.

Strip away the ridiculous branding and look at the intention of how they used the word. “Alien” does not mean criminal. It means not one of us, not human, not a neighbor, not a person. That is not a slip of bureaucratic vocabulary; it is the entire point. You cannot rally a country to round up fathers and grandmothers and coworkers. But you can rally a country to hunt creatures. Every regime that has ever set out to do terrible things to a group of people has started exactly here: by renaming them into something less than human. We have seen where this language leads. We do not get to pretend we don’t know.

And the danger does not stop at the people without papers. A government that deputizes its own citizens to report “suspicious aliens” is asking them to make a snap judgment about who belongs, and we all know what that judgment looks like in practice. Does the person have brown skin? Does the person have a Spanish surname? It looks like overhearing two people speak Spanish in a grocery store. There is no badge that says “citizen.” There is no glow that distinguishes the naturalized from the native-born from the undocumented. There is only suspicion, and suspicion in this country has always fallen along a color line.

So understand who this actually threatens. The U.S. citizen born in El Paso. The woman who took her naturalization oath thirty years ago and has voted in every election since. The teenager whose family has farmed the same land for generations. The veteran. The nurse. The millions of hardworking, law-abiding Latinos and immigrants who built their lives here and now must wonder whether a stranger’s phone call or an agent’s hunch will be enough to put them in a cell. We have already watched citizens get detained, interrogated, and swept into raids because of how they look. A tip line built on the word “alien” doesn’t reduce that risk. It manufactures it.

This is what our government has chosen to put its seal on: not safety, not law, but a campaign to convince you and me that your neighbors are an infestation. It is a betrayal of the most basic promise this country makes: that you stand equal before the law, judged by what you’ve done and not by what you look like or what language your mother spoke to you as a child.

Call it what it is. Not edgy. Not funny. Not patriotic. It is an official act of dehumanization, and history is unambiguous about what follows when a state decides that some people aren’t people at all.

We name it. We reject it. And we refuse to let anyone, least of all our own government, turn our neighbors into monsters.