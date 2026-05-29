Juan Proaño

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Margaret B's avatar
Margaret B
May 30

Someone on the Project Salt Box website mentioned that aliens.gov goes to the same web page (via an Internet redirect). I looked up that domain name at ICANN and found that it was created on 3/17/2026 and under "Administrative" it lists the following contact information (use as you see fit):

Handle: DF133F92B-ROID

Name: CSD/CB – Attn: .gov TLD

Organization: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Email: help@get.gov

Phone: tel:+1.8882820870

Mailing Address: 1110 N. Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA, 22201, United States

That organization (CISA) is under the Department of Homeland Security (HSA) and is supposed to be protecting us against cyberthreats, not creating pretty pages of propaganda against immigrants.

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Lawrence Ashba's avatar
Lawrence Ashba
May 30

That's why the government has been pushing this bullshit about alien disclosure! It's just a cover for the purge of black and brown people, not real “aliens”! Never was. We see through the bullshit! It's about immigration, its about anybody who's non white.!

All dressed up in what is purported to be about ufos and “ aliens”! Read through the lines!

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