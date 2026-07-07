This morning, in the Magnolia Park neighborhood of Houston’s East End, a man named Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot by an agent of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He was carried to Ben Taub Hospital. He did not survive. According to his son, who spoke to Telemundo Houston, his father had been out looking to hire workers when the federal operation descended on the neighborhood.

Sit with that for a moment. A man went out in the early morning to find people to work. By the end of the morning he was dead, killed by ICE, and before his family had finished grieving, that same government agency that blamed Renee Good for her own murder, had already published the reason it wants you to accept.

We at the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) will not accept it. Not because we know exactly what happened on that street, we do not, and neither does anyone reading the press statement from ICE, but because we have learned, at a terrible cost, what ICE’s first story is worth.

We Have Read This Script Before

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Six months ago, in Minneapolis, an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother and a United States citizen, as she sat in her car. The federal government told us she had weaponized her vehicle, that she tried to run over an officer, that the agent fired in self-defense. It was a clean story. It was also, when the video emerged, not what happened. The footage showed the agent standing clear of the car when he opened fire. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide. And when the state of Minnesota asked to see the evidence, the federal government refused, forcing the state, the county, and its own investigators to go to court to pry loose the truth about a killing on their own soil.

Statement from ICE regarding the death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo.

Now read what DHS said about Houston, and notice how little has changed. A “targeted enforcement operation.” A driver who “attempted to evade.” A man who “weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run over” an officer. An agent who fired “in self-defense.” Even the tell is the same: the statement admits, in its own words, that this account comes “from information we are receiving”, secondhand, unverified, assembled in the first frantic hours, and then, on top of that admitted uncertainty, it stamps down a conclusion of self-defense as though it were settled fact.

This is not a report. It is a template. And the template has one purpose: to name the dead man, to criminalize him, and to make him the aggressor in his own killing, all before a single independent fact is on the table.

Look at how the language works. The man who died is named twice, and both times his immigration status is placed ahead of the fact that he is a human being who is now gone. The agent who pulled the trigger, by contrast, disappears. “The driver was struck,” the statement says, struck by whom? “He passed away from his injuries”, a soft phrase doing hard work, because the plain words are he was shot and killed by a federal officer. The person who died is made vivid and guilty; the person who killed him is made invisible and blameless. That is not an accident of grammar. That is the whole design.

About the Photographs

The government has told you that Lorenzo Salgado Araujo “rammed” an ICE vehicle and “weaponized” his own, that he turned his car into a weapon, and that this is why an agent had to kill him. That claim is the load-bearing wall of the entire justification. Pull it out, and the whole story collapses.

So look at the photographs.

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The photographs show no such damage. There is no crushed bumper, no caved-in panel, no evidence of the violent collision the government has described. The physical proof, the very thing that either corroborates or destroys an account of “ramming”, does not corroborate it. You cannot ram a vehicle hard enough to justify a killing and leave nothing behind. The metal keeps a record even when the government revises one, and in this case the metal tells a different story than the press release.

This is Minneapolis all over again, except the contradiction has arrived even faster. There, the story of a weaponized vehicle survived until the video came out. Here, it does not survive a cursory inspection of a photograph of the vehicle. And it tells you exactly how much care went into the government’s account of a man’s death: they described a collision that the evidence says did not happen, and they did it to explain away a killing.

So let us be plain. If there was no ramming, there was no weapon. If there was no weapon, the central justification for shooting Lorenzo Salgado Araujo evaporates. A man who is looking for workers at dawn, whose car bears no mark of the assault the government invented, was owed the presumption of innocence in life and is owed the presumption of innocence now that he is dead. The evidence does not merely fail to convict him. It begins to clear him.

Where This Happened Matters

Magnolia Park is not a random dot on a map. It is one of the oldest Mexican American neighborhoods in Houston, settled by Mexican families beginning in 1911, the men laying railroad track and dredging Buffalo Bayou and building the ship channel, the women working the jute mills. By 1929 it was the largest Mexican settlement in the city. People once called it “Little Mexico.” Today, in the East End, roughly 97 percent of its residents are Hispanic, and the overwhelming majority speak Spanish at home. It is a working neighborhood, blue-collar and service-sector, where parents labor so their children can go further than they did.

And here is a fact: LULAC organized a council in Magnolia Park in 1934. A Ladies LULAC council followed in 1935. For more than ninety years, our organization has stood in that community, through discrimination, through the oil bust that shuttered its factories, through waves of displacement. We have been in Magnolia Park longer than most of the agents who raided it this morning have been alive. This is not a neighborhood federal agents were sent to protect. It is a neighborhood they were sent to hunt through, a community whose entire history is one of hard work, mutual aid, and faith, treated this morning as a target.

What We Are Demanding

We are not asking for special treatment. We are asking for the ordinary machinery of accountability that any American would expect if the government killed one of their neighbors.

Preserve and release every piece of evidence, body-camera footage, dash-camera footage, bystander video, dispatch logs, and every photograph of every vehicle involved. The images we have already seen contradict the government’s account; the footage the government is still holding will tell the rest. What Minnesota had to sue to see, Texas should not have to sue to see. An independent investigation. The agency whose officer fired cannot be the agency that controls the evidence and writes the conclusion. State and local authorities in Texas must not be locked out of a death that happened on Texas streets. The dignity of a name. Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was a person. He had a family who learned of his death the way the public did. Whatever his immigration status, he was owed the presumption of innocence, the intervention of due process, and the simple decency of not being killed while looking for a day’s work. He received none of it.

This Is the Assault, and It Is Not Slowing Down

Let us be honest about what is happening in this country. Immigration agents have opened fire again and again over the past year, killing and wounding people, and each time the pattern repeats: a confident story, a hidden shooter, an evidence file slammed shut, and a community left to bury someone and fight for the truth at the same time. The people paying for this with their lives are, overwhelmingly, ours, hard-working immigrants and citizens alike, people who cook and clean and build and harvest and hire, people whose only provocation was to be Latino in a neighborhood the government decided to raid.

LULAC has stood in Magnolia Park since 1934, and we will stand there now. We will support the family of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. We will demand the footage and the files. And we will not, not today, not ever, accept a press release as a substitute for the truth.

Say his name. Then help us make the government prove, with evidence and not with adjectives, exactly how and why he died.