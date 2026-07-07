Juan Proaño

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Elise
17h

Lorenzo - somehow,someway we will get you justice. You won’t be forgotten💔

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Janis VOC's avatar
Janis VOC
17h

Good luck getting any justice is Texas for this poor man and his family. Defund ICE and bring these killers to trial

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