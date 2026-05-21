There is a particular quiet that settles over a congressional hearing room when everyone knows the proceeding is not really about what it claims to be about. I sat in that quiet for hours today, May 20, in Room 2141 of the Rayburn House Office Building, watching the House Judiciary Committee hold a hearing on the Southern Poverty Law Center. The hearing came days after the Department of Justice indicted SPLC on charges that legal experts across the political spectrum have already called factually and legally deficient. The framing was oversight. The reality was something else.

I went to bear witness. These are words the civil rights community use carefully, because it means more than showing up. It means looking directly at what is happening, refusing to flinch, and carrying what you saw back out into the world so that others know it too. By the end of the five hours, what I had seen was not really a hearing about SPLC. It was a hearing about whether the civil rights movement itself is still permitted to exist in this country.

The witness in the chair

Maya Wiley President and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, a former federal prosecutor, a woman who has spent her professional life using the law to advocate for the civil and human rights for all of us, sat alone as the only affirmative witness in support of SPLC. She testified for more than four hours. She did not raise her voice. She did not need to.

Within the first minutes, she named what was happening in the room. “The attack on SPLC is nothing more than part of a larger, broader coordinated attack on civil rights organizations, not-for-profits, ones that work to ensure voters can vote, that children can learn, and people can live without fear.” She said it the way you say something you have already had to say too many times.

Then Maya went further. “SPLC has been targeted by extremists and their supporters for years, not because it is dangerous, but because it is effective.” And then the line that has not left me since: “Today, it is SPLC, but in a sense, we are all SPLC.”

That sentence is why I am writing this. Because it is true, and because I felt the truth of it in my chest as she said it.

What the hearing actually was

Let me describe what I watched, because it matters.

The majority’s case against SPLC, distilled to its essentials, is that SPLC paid confidential informants to infiltrate hate groups and that this practice somehow defrauded the organization’s donors. Rep. Jamie Raskin laid out, with the precision of a constitutional law professor, what is missing from that theory. Where are the defrauded donors. Where are the civil complaints that always follow a real scam. Where is any evidence at all. He pointed out, plainly, that the federal government has spent over half a billion dollars on the very same practice, the FBI, the DEA, the ATF, and that for decades SPLC shared the intelligence its informants gathered with the FBI itself, intelligence that disrupted plots against synagogues, against churches, against Black Americans, against Jewish Americans.

“If anyone has flipped sides to join the racist extremists,” Raskin said, “it’s not the SPLC. It is the FBI itself.”

That line hung in the air. Nobody on the majority side rebutted it. They could not. Because the indictment is not an evidentiary document. It is a political instrument. Even, as Rep. Deborah Ross said, the amateur hour Trump lackeys at DOJ know that. They don’t believe these cynical charges. They know it’s wrong.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal walked Maya through the record in a sequence I will not forget. Did an informant produce information that led to the arrest of a neo-Nazi seeking a security clearance at the Philadelphia Navy Yard? Yes. Did an informant produce information SPLC used to tip off the FBI about the 2017 Charlottesville rally? Yes. So the center was using informants to root out hate and help the FBI prosecute that hate, not manufacture it? Yes.

“This seems to be a trumped-up case,” Jayapal said. “Literally.”

And then, to underline what kind of proceeding this really was, the GOP’s own witness, Tony Perkins, said the quiet part out loud. The inquiry, he told the committee, “should not stop with SPLC.” There are “many spokes”on this wheel. He named Christians and conservatives as the targets, but anyone watching closely understood what he was describing: a coordinated effort to use the machinery of government to label, isolate, and financially cripple civil society organizations that hold power accountable. He called it political targeting by proxy. He was not warning against it. He was endorsing it as a model.

That is the moment, more than any other, when the room came into focus for me. The majority was not pretending to investigate fraud. They were executing a play from their playbook.

What Maya said about the country

Maya answered Rep. Hank Johnson with words I am going to carry into every meeting, every convening, every podium for the rest of this year. She said we have just seen an outright attack on all the gains of the civil rights movement for the past 60 years, and she said she could not explain it. She said hate crimes have doubled in this country since 2015. She said antisemitism is rising. She said hate against transgender people is rising. She said Black people remain the single largest racial group targeted by hate crimes in America. She said we have to talk about racism and transphobia and the violence that too many communities are living through. And then she said something that should stop every American cold.

She said that at the very moment when the data tells us hate is metastasizing, this administration cut funds to prevent gun violence, cut funds to track violent white supremacist and neo-Nazi attacks, and cut public safety funding, all while the White House is directing the Department of Justice on whom to prosecute. As someone who used to work for the Legal Defense Fund, ACLU, and U.S. Attorney Office for the Southern District of New York Department of Justice, she said, that is unheard of.

She said it the way you say it when you have run out of euphemisms. Because she had.

She also said this, which I want to put in front of every concerned citizen, every non-profit board member, every general counsel reading this: “Prosecution should never be tolerated as a weapon to silence disagreement or stop lawful activities that this administration dislikes.” She listed what we have already watched happen in the last year. Law firms. Universities. Media companies. Advocates branded as domestic terrorists. Nonprofits stripped of grants. Protesters met with violence. “It doesn’t appear that conviction is the goal,” she said. “Starving the SPLC of resources, tarnishing its reputation, and ultimately bullying it into compliance is more likely the point.”

That is what we are watching. Not a prosecution. A starvation campaign dressed in a prosecutor’s clothing.

Why I went

I went because I have learned, in this work, that you do not get to look away from history while it is happening to your neighbors. SPLC is our neighbor. For more than 50 years, SPLC has tracked hate groups, infiltrated extremist networks, and dismantled violent white supremacist organizations through patient, lawful, often dangerous work. They sued the United Klans of America after the lynching of Michael Donald and won a $7 million verdict that bankrupted the Klan in Alabama. They forwarded intelligence to the FBI before Charlottesville. They have been a thorn in the side of organized racism in this country for half a century. That is the record. That is what is being criminalized.

And I went because Maya was right. Today it is SPLC. Tomorrow it is another civil rights organization. The day after that it is one more. The point of the playbook is not to win the case. The point is to make every civil rights organization in America calculate whether the work is worth the cost.

My vow

I am the CEO of the oldest and largest Latino civil rights organization in the United States. LULAC has been in this fight since 1929. We have buried members. We have outlasted administrations. We have seen this playbook before, in different decades, with different costumes, and we have outlived it every time.

So here is what I want you to know.

I will not stop saying SPLC’s name. I will not let this committee or this DOJ or this White House make it dangerous to defend an organization that has spent five decades defending the rest of us. I will keep showing up to hearings where civil rights organizations are put on trial, and I will keep bearing witness in writing, on camera, on the Capitol steps, and at every podium I am offered. I will continue to organize with our coalition partners, Black, Latino, Jewish, Asian American, Native, LGBTQ+, immigrant, labor, faith, because the people designing this playbook are betting on our isolation. I refuse to give them an inch.

And I will say plainly what Maya said plainly. Dissent is not a crime. Civil rights work is not fraud. Tracking neo-Nazis is not extremism. The FBI used to do it. The DOJ used to support it. And the country was safer for it.

We are all SPLC now. That is not a slogan. That is a description of where we stand. The only question left is whether enough of us will stand there together.

I will. LULAC will. It is incumbent upon us to do what is right.