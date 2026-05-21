Juan Proaño

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Jill Andrews's avatar
Jill Andrews
May 21

Beautifully said. Thank you. We must all be aware.

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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
May 21

Juan, thank you. You speak with absolute conviction for every citizen and non-citizen with a conscience.

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