On July 7th, in the Magnolia Park neighborhood of Houston, an ICE agent shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. He was an immigrant, a small-business owner who built his own construction company, a loving husband, a father of three American-born children. The government’s first story was that he was the target of an enforcement action, that he used his vehicle as a weapon, that the agent shot in self-defense. The FBI then reported that there were drugs in the vehicle. Then the District Attorney reported that the substance in his van was not drugs, and the story fell apart, and no one in Washington paused even long enough to revise it.

Magnolia Park is not just any neighborhood to us. LULAC Council 60 was chartered there in 1934. We have stood on those blocks for ninety-two years. And standing there this month, mourning a father whose children will grow up without him, I kept returning to a single thought: none of this is new. Not the profiling, not the impunity, not the official story that dissolves on contact with evidence. Black Americans have lived every chapter of this before us and beside us. They built the tools to fight it. And we would be foolish, historically, strategically, morally foolish, to pretend we are facing something unprecedented, when what we are facing is the oldest machinery in American life, retooled and pointed our way – directed at immigrants and the Latino community.

The debt we owe

By Adam Jones, Ph.D. - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0

Let me say plainly what our founders understood. In 1909, Black Americans and their allies answered lynching and disenfranchisement by building the NAACP, a national, membership-based, litigating, legislating, agitating civil rights organization. Twenty years later, in 1929, Mexican American veterans of the First World War gathered in Corpus Christi, Texas. They had bled for this country abroad and come home to “No Mexicans Allowed” signs, segregated schools, and segregated cemeteries. When they founded the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), they did not invent a model. They adopted one. LULAC was consciously patterned on the NAACP’s structure and its method: organize locally, litigate nationally, and never confuse patience with permission.

The two struggles have been intertwined ever since. When the Mendez family sued to desegregate California’s “Mexican schools” in 1947, Thurgood Marshall’s NAACP filed in support, and the road cleared by Mendez led, seven years later, to Brown v. Board of Education. In a single two-week stretch in May 1954, the Supreme Court decided Hernandez v. Texas, extending the Fourteenth Amendment’s equal protection to Mexican Americans, and then Brown itself. One amendment, written to secure the citizenship and equality of freed Black Americans, became the shelter for all of us. That is the pattern of American civil rights: rights won by Black Americans at the highest cost have never stayed confined to Black Americans. They became the architecture everyone else lives by.

Which is why the attacks on immigrant communities underway should terrify everyone in this country.

The language of 2026

CBP and ICE officers in front of the Broadview ICE Facility in Broadview, Illinois in 2025. By Paul Goyette from Chicago, USA - 20250927_4069, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=176384544

Washington has always dressed its most divisive policies in its best words, and this administration has raised the practice to an art form. A brief translation guide for the current moment:

“Border security” means one hundred seventy billion dollars for masked agents and private prison contractors, the largest enforcement buildup in American history, and detention camps that fill faster than any courtroom can empty them.

“The worst of the worst” means a roofer, a landscaper, a mother on the school run. The majority of the people in those detention beds have never been convicted of anything at all.

“Alien enemies” means workers, men whose only invasion of this country was showing up early for their shift, borrowed from a wartime statute written in 1798.

“Due process” means whatever fits on a form handed to a man in a language he cannot read, on an airplane he never agreed to board.

“Election integrity” means making it harder for American citizens to vote.

Every generation of the civil rights struggle has had to fight the vocabulary before it could fight the policy. “States’ rights” once meant segregation. “Ballot security” once meant armed men at Black polling places. The words change; the work they do does not.

The machine

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem receives a tour of the Terrorist Confinement Center CECOT with the Minister of Justice and Public Security Gustavo Villatoro in Tecoluca, El Salvador, March 26, 2025. (DHS photo by Tia Dufour)

Strip away the language and look at the thing itself.

This administration has built the largest detention and deportation apparatus in the history of the republic, funded beyond most of the world’s armies, aimed not at cartels but at kitchens, construction sites, and church parking lots. It took Neiyerver Adrián León Rengel, a Venezuelan barber with protected legal status and no criminal conviction, and flew him without a hearing to a foreign mega-prison in El Salvador. LULAC has filed a federal claim on his behalf and is organizing claims for others, because a government that can disappear one man without process has claimed the power to disappear anyone without process. When Kilmar Abrego Garcia won in court, the government prosecuted him, and a federal judge called the prosecution what it was, in a published ruling: vindictive.

And there are the dead. In January, federal operations in Minneapolis left two American citizens killed: Renee Nicole Good, a mother of three, and Alex Pretti, a nurse who spent his career caring for veterans. In July, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. Two citizens and a taxpaying father, none of them a threat to anyone. If ICE can kill these three, ICE can kill anyone.

Black Americans will recognize every element of this: the roving patrols that a federal court in Los Angeles found were seizing people for their skin, their Spanish, and their labor, and that the Supreme Court allowed to continue anyway; the officials who respond to evidence of profiling not by ending it but by relabeling it; the agents whose masks ensure no one can ever identify the perpetrator. There was a time when the way to end racial profiling was to deny it existed. The current method is more efficient: define it as lawful and anonymize the profiler.

In Houston, we are not waiting for permission to respond. LULAC delivered 57,000 petitions to Mayor Whitmire, more than 20,000 signed by Houstonians themselves, and we have sat down with the mayor and Police Chief Diaz to demand a clear wall between local policing and federal immigration sweeps. Our discussions have been fruitful, and we will continue to work in partnership to find a remedy for the issues concerning our community. When communities believe their own police are an arm of ICE, they stop calling for help; 911 calls in Houston have already fallen sharply, and fear is the reason. A city where victims and witnesses are afraid of the police is less safe for every resident of every color. Black Houstonians learned that lesson generations before us. It is one struggle.

The thin line of the law

There is a reason we still believe in American courts: this summer they held.

When the president signed an order purporting to strip citizenship from babies born on American soil, to repeal the Fourteenth Amendment by executive order, LULAC went to court as an originating plaintiff alongside Democracy Defenders and the ACLU. On June 30th, in Trump v. Barbara, the Supreme Court affirmed what the Constitution has promised since Reconstruction and what Wong Kim Ark confirmed in 1898: every child born in this country and subject to its jurisdiction is a citizen. No asterisk. No executive order.

But mark the margin. Six justices said so. Three were prepared to create, for the first time since Dred Scott, a class of American-born children with no country. The clause at issue was written for the children of enslaved Black Americans; a century and a half later, it shielded the children of Honduran mothers and Venezuelan fathers. That is the inheritance I described above, working exactly as intended, and surviving by a margin as thin as an election.

Which brings me to the part of this story the headlines keep treating as separate. It is not separate. It is the point.

First the vote

Janai Nelson, President and Director-Counsel and LDF Staff on Montgomery, Alabama.

Everything this administration does to our communities depends on one prior project: shrinking the electorate that could stop it.

On April 29th of this year, in Louisiana v. Callais, six justices struck down a congressional map because it contained a second majority-Black district, and rewrote Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act so narrowly that Justice Kagan, in dissent, warned the provision had been rendered all but a dead letter. Understand the sequence. In 2013, Shelby County gutted the Act’s preclearance shield. In 2021, Brnovich weakened Section 2. In 2026, Callais finished the job. Twelve years, three decisions, and the crown jewel of the civil rights movement, the law Black Americans marched, bled, and died for at Selma, has been hollowed out not by a mob with torches but by a majority with footnotes.

The decision fell first on Black voters in Louisiana. It will not stop there. It is an engraved invitation to every legislature in Texas, Florida, Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico to crack and pack Latino communities without fear of the courthouse. LULAC knows this terrain intimately: in 2006 we won LULAC v. Perry, in which the Supreme Court held that Texas had diluted Latino voting strength in violation of the Act. Twenty years later Texas redrew its maps again, mid-decade, in the dark of summer, and we are back in court in LULAC v. Abbott, this time with the Court’s newest handiwork stacked against us. Districts drawn under the Voting Rights Act built the pipeline that carried leaders like Hilda Solis from a majority-minority district to Congress and the Cabinet. Close the districts and you close the pipeline. Close the pipeline and you close the door.

And the voters they cannot gerrymander away, they try to bury in paperwork. The SAVE Act, passed by the House in 2025, passed again this February by five votes, now waiting at the Senate door, would require every American to produce documentary proof of citizenship, a passport or birth certificate in hand, to register or even update a registration. More than twenty-one million American citizens lack ready access to those documents. Millions of married women carry birth certificates that no longer match their legal names. Volunteers who register their neighbors, at the church table, the quinceañera booth, the union hall, would face criminal exposure for paperwork errors. All of this to combat a fraud so rare that Utah audited two million registrations for a year and found twenty-seven cases. Meanwhile, fourteen states have enacted their own versions, and Texas is running the same play through the back office, purging registered citizens against an error-riddled federal database. LULAC is in court there too, with Common Cause and the Campaign Legal Center, because we have read this script before. They call it fraud. In Texas, they spell fraud with a Spanish surname.

Here is what a century of Black struggle teaches about suppression: it is not the strategy of the strong. It is the confession of the frightened. A party confident of your support does not hide your polling place or demand your grandmother’s birth certificate. If they are working this hard to devalue our votes, our votes must be the most valuable thing we own.

What we do now

LULAC is not a charity, and neither was the organization we modeled ourselves on. There are thousands of groups in America that deliver social service, and properly so. We exist to deliver social justice, because when our people have justice, they need far less charity. Discrimination is a tax collected from every paycheck, every mortgage, every classroom, and no food drive can refund it. Only justice can. That means courtrooms, and it means ballots.

Ninety-seven years ago, our founders faced exclusion and answered with organization, because they had watched Black Americans do exactly that twenty years earlier. The machinery we face in 2026 is old. So is the answer to it. Lorenzo’s three children will grow up in a country that either answers for their father’s death or is defined by it, and which one it will be gets decided, as it always has been, by who shows up.

Your vote is your voice.

This year, make America hear it.