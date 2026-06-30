Juan Proaño, CEO, LULAC and Sister Norma Pimentel, Executive Director, Catholic Charities Rio Grande Valley. Photo Credit: Jay Mallin

There is a version of today’s ruling that reads like a clean victory, and you will hear it told that way for the next several news cycles. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Trump’s attempt to abolish birthright citizenship by executive order. It affirmed, in plain language, that a child born on American soil is an American citizen. The lower court that blocked the order was upheld. The Constitution held. If you stop reading the headline at the word upheld,you can almost convince yourself that the system worked the way it is supposed to work.

I would gently encourage you to keep reading.

Because the number that matters in Trump v. Barbara is not in the headline. It is buried one layer down, in the line that lists who agreed with whom. The decision was 6–3. And to anyone who has been watching this Court, that “6” is doing a tremendous amount of quiet work to make a five-alarm fire look like a controlled burn.

I want to talk about why this case should frighten you more, not less, than the coverage suggests, and I want to start with a constitutional law professor who said it more bluntly than I would have dared.

“It should have been unanimous”

Shortly after the opinion came down, Noah Feldman, who teaches constitutional law at Harvard and is, by any measure, a sober and institutionalist voice, recorded a short video that has been circulating widely. He did not lead with the good news. He led with the bad.

His point was devastating in its simplicity. This case should have been unanimous. It should have been 9–0. The question presented was whether a child born in the United States is a citizen of the United States, a question the Court answered, definitively, in 1898, in United States v. Wong Kim Ark. That precedent is one hundred and twenty-seven years old. It has been the settled, unquestioned foundation of American citizenship for longer than any person alive has been breathing. Generations of Americans, including a great many of us, including a great many of our parents and grandparents, are citizens because of it.

And four justices of the Supreme Court of the United States voted to take it away.

Read that sentence again, because the comfortable framing of “the Court upheld birthright citizenship” is specifically designed to keep you from sitting with it. Four members of the highest court in the country looked at a constitutional guarantee that has stood since the nineteenth century, looked at the plain words of the Fourteenth Amendment, and concluded that the President of the United States could erase it with the stroke of a pen.

The only reason they did not succeed is that they could not find a fifth vote.

The fragile architecture of the majority

Look closely at how the majority was actually built, because it is not the comfortable bipartisan coalition that the 6–3 tally implies.

Chief Justice Roberts wrote the opinion. He was joined by the Court’s three liberal justices, Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson, and by Justice Barrett. That is the entire majority. Three of those six votes are the liberal bloc, who were never in doubt. The case for birthright citizenship, in other words, did not win because a broad cross-section of the Court agreed it was obvious. It won because exactly two conservative justices were willing to follow the text and the history where they actually lead.

Two. If either Roberts or Barrett had gone the other way, the most fundamental promise in the Fourteenth Amendment, the principle that you cannot be born in this country and be treated as a stranger to it, would have been gutted by a single executive order. The guarantee that has defined American belonging since Reconstruction would have survived or fallen on the conscience of one additional person.

That is not a margin of safety. That is a coin balanced on its edge.

Feldman drew the distinction that I think matters most here. Roberts and Barrett, whatever you think of them, followed their own conservative jurisprudential principles to the conclusion that Donald Trump was wrong, not politically wrong, but constitutionally wrong. They are, as Feldman put it, profoundly conservative people. They are not liberals in disguise. They simply did the work that the judicial role requires: they read the words, they traced the history, and they let those things constrain the outcome even when the outcome was not the one their political side wanted.

The other four did not.

The Four Horsemen

Front Row: George Sutherland, James Clark McReynolds, Charles Evans Hughes (Chief Justice), Louis Brandeis, Pierce Butler. Back Row: Benjamin N. Cardozo, Harlan Fiske Stone, Owen Josephus Roberts, Hugo Black. Photo Credit: Library of Congress

Feldman reached back into history for a name, and it is worth understanding why the name lands as hard as it does.

In the 1930s, a bloc of four arch-conservative justices (Justices Pierce Butler, James Clark McReynolds, George Sutherland, and Willis Van Devanter.) became known as the “Four Horsemen.” Their project was to strike down the New Deal and the broader wave of progressive legislation that an elected government was trying to enact to pull the country out of the Great Depression. They were not interpreting the Constitution so much as wielding it, reading their own economic and political preferences into the document and calling the result law. The name stuck because it captured something true: these were not neutral umpires calling balls and strikes. They were a faction.

To call the four dissenters in Barbara a new set of Four Horsemen is not a casual insult. It is a specific and serious historical charge, and the dissents themselves supply the evidence for it.

Here is the thing that should stop you cold. These four justices market themselves as originalists and textualists. Their entire judicial brand, the thing they say distinguishes them from the activist judges they spent decades denouncing, is fidelity to the text of the Constitution and the original understanding of its words. They claim to be bound by what the document says, not by what they wish it said.

So look at what the Fourteenth Amendment actually says:

The operative phrase is “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” And to any lawyer, to anyone who has been near a law school, “subject to the jurisdiction” means subject to the laws. If the laws of the United States apply to you, you are subject to its jurisdiction. An undocumented immigrant who can be arrested, tried, taxed, and deported is, self-evidently, subject to American jurisdiction. The government claims that power over them every single day.

The text is not ambiguous. The history is not ambiguous. The 1898 precedent is not ambiguous. And yet four self-described originalists went looking for a way to read the plain words off the page, to say that “subject to the jurisdiction” somehow secretly means “born to a parent the President approves of.” When justices who have built their reputations on the supremacy of text suddenly abandon the text the moment it produces a result their political movement dislikes, you are entitled to draw a conclusion. Feldman drew it, and so should we: they are not being driven by their stated jurisprudence. They are being driven by something else.

What the dissents were really arguing

It would be a mistake to wave the dissents away as cranks shouting from the corner. They were serious, lengthy, and, this is the frightening part, they were building something. A dissent is not just a complaint. In our system, a dissent is a blueprint. It is a set of arguments laid down in the official record so that some future Court, with one more vote, can pick them up and turn them into law.

Justice Thomas, joined by Justice Gorsuch, wrote the principal dissent. His theory was that the Fourteenth Amendment never guaranteed citizenship by birth alone, that it required not just birth on American soil but domicile, a permanent legal home here. On that reading, the children of “temporary visitors” and the undocumented were never really covered at all. He cast the centuries-old common-law rule of citizenship-by-soil as a feudal relic, a medieval inheritance unworthy of a free republic, and he suggested that the majority’s decision “devalues” American citizenship and may not “stand the test of time.” That last phrase is not idle. It is an invitation. It tells every future litigant exactly where to push.

Justice Alito wrote separately, and his dissent is in some ways more dangerous precisely because it is more reasonable in tone. He opened with sympathy for the millions of American-born children of undocumented parents, acknowledged they bear no fault, allowed that they have a strong moral claim to belong. And then he spent the rest of his opinion explaining why the Constitution does not protect them, why the majority’s reading was, in his words, a “serious mistake” that produces “grotesque results.” He reached for the language of consequence: birth tourism, national security, a comparison to other nations that have abandoned birthright citizenship. He attacked the 1898 precedent as sloppy, dismissed its central reasoning as mere dicta, and offered a competing framework under which the executive order could survive. “The Court has made a serious mistake,” he wrote, and he meant it as a promise to revisit.

Notice what these dissents have in common. They do not merely lose. They lay track. They take a result the Court rejected today and dress it in enough originalist-sounding history and consequentialist worry that, with one personnel change, it becomes a viable majority opinion. The arguments are now in the United States Reports, citable, ready. That is how constitutional law actually moves, not in a single thunderclap, but through dissents that wait patiently to become holdings.

How the dissenters rewrite the Fourteenth Amendment

It is worth slowing down on exactly how Thomas and Alito read the Citizenship Clause, because their interpretations are the load-bearing wall of everything that follows. The whole case turns on six words: “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” The majority reads those words the way they have been read for more than a century, if you are physically here and American law governs you, you are subject to the jurisdiction, full stop. The dissenters need those words to mean something narrower, and watching them try is instructive.

Thomas: jurisdiction means the jurisdiction of your domicile.

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas. Photo Credit: Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States

For Justice Thomas, the Fourteenth Amendment guarantees citizenship only to those who are born here and legally at home here, “born and domiciled in the United States.” His reasoning runs through a nineteenth-century idea: a person can have one and only one domicile, one true country, one allegiance. “No one,” he writes, quoting the era’s law of nations, “can have two countries.” On that logic, a temporary visitor remains tied to her homeland; her allegiance to the United States is, at most, “local and temporary.” So when the Amendment asks whether a person is “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States, Thomas answers that a person is subject to the jurisdiction of the government of his domicile, and a temporary visitor’s domicile is somewhere else. Her child, in his view, is therefore “as much a stranger to the country as his father.”

The tell is what this framing requires Thomas to do with the freed slaves at the heart of the Amendment. He argues that Black Americans were entitled to citizenship because they were Americans, they “had no other homeland,” “owed no allegiance to any foreign power,” and “called America home.” That is a moving sentence and a revealing one. It converts the Fourteenth Amendment from a broad guarantee of birthright citizenship into a narrow, status-based remedy: citizenship for people with sufficient attachment, sufficient permanence, sufficient belonging, as judged, presumably, by the government. Even the majority noticed the move, observing that Thomas, the Court’s most prominent champion of a “colorblind” Constitution, had suddenly recast the Citizenship Clause as a race-conscious, tie-to-the-country measure that conveniently excludes the children of today’s immigrants.

Alito: jurisdiction must be exclusive.

Associate Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr. Photo Credit: Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States.

Justice Alito gets to the same destination by a different road. His reading hinges on the word “exclusive.” In his telling, “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” does not mean merely subject to American law; it means subject to a jurisdiction “that is not in any way limited by any power possessed by any foreign country.” A person is a citizen by birth, he writes, only if his “allegiance to the United States is unimpaired by any obligations to a foreign power.” If any other nation can also claim you, if you are, in the words of the 1866 Civil Rights Act he leans on, “subject to any foreign power,” then you fail the test, because your allegiance is divided.

This is the reading that lets Alito wave away a child born here to undocumented or temporary-visitor parents: that child, he reasons, is automatically claimed as a national by the parents’ home country, so American jurisdiction over her is not “exclusive,” so she falls outside the Clause. He points to the naturalization oath, in which new citizens “renounce and abjure” all foreign allegiance, as proof that the Constitution demands undivided loyalty. And he frames the whole thing as a vindication of the Declaration of Independence, which “deriv[es] just powers from the consent of the governed” rather than from the “feudal” English rule of birthright subjecthood that the majority, he says, mistakes for a guarantee of freedom.

Strip away the historical scaffolding and here is what both dissents actually propose. They take a clause that says citizenship turns on two simple, verifiable facts, were you born here, and does American law govern you, and they smuggle a third requirement into it: the right kind of allegiance. Thomas calls it domicile. Alito calls it exclusivity. Either way, the practical effect is identical and unmistakable. Birthright citizenship would no longer attach automatically to every child born on American soil. It would attach only to children whose parents have the immigration status the government prefers. The words “mother,” “father,” “lawful,” and “temporary”, the words that appear all over Trump’s executive order, would be read back into a constitutional provision that, as the majority pointedly noted, does not contain a single one of them.

That is the interpretation four justices (Justice Kavanaugh included) were prepared to adopt. Not a fringe theory scrawled in a footnote, a fully developed, citation-laden reading of the Fourteenth Amendment, signed by a third of the Court, holding that the guarantee of birthright citizenship was never as broad as the country has understood it to be for a hundred and twenty-seven years. They lost the case. They did not lose the argument. The argument is now sitting in the United States Reports, waiting.

Why “we won” is the wrong lesson

There is a comforting story available here, and I understand the temptation to tell it, especially to a community that is exhausted and frightened and badly in need of a win. The story goes: the Constitution worked, the Court held the line, the rule of law constrained a lawless act. Go home, rest, the system is sound.

I do not believe we can afford to tell ourselves that story, because it draws precisely the wrong lesson from a 5-vote escape.

The right lesson is the one Feldman ended on, and it is a warning, not a celebration. The win was real, but it was contingent. It depended on two specific people choosing principle over faction on one specific day. It is historically important that birthright citizenship was upheld. But it will also be historically remembered that four justices of the Supreme Court were prepared to repudiate one of the most fundamental constitutional principles we have, a principle written in plain words into the Fourteenth Amendment, a principle that is the very definition of who belongs to this country, and that they were one vote short.

One vote. Courts change. Justices retire, justices die, justices are replaced, and the arithmetic that saved us yesterday is not guaranteed to save us tomorrow. The same four who dissented in Barbara are still on the Court. Their blueprint is still on the page. And the movement that produced the executive order in the first place is not going to stop because it lost once by a single vote, the President has already announced he intends to pursue the same end through Congress.

For our community, the stakes here are not abstract, and they are not historical. Birthright citizenship is not a legal technicality; it is the floor under millions of American families. It is the principle that says a child born in a hospital in Texas or California or New York is as fully American as anyone whose family arrived on the Mayflower, that you cannot inherit second-class status, that the circumstances of your parents cannot be visited upon you as a permanent legal stain. That floor held today. But we now know, with certainty rather than speculation, that four people with lifetime appointments wanted to tear it out, and that they have written down exactly how a fifth vote could finish the job.

What the warning asks of us

So what do we do with a victory this fragile?

We refuse the anesthetic of the headline. We tell the truth about the margin, because a community that believes it is safe will not do the work required to actually become safe. The proper response to a 5-vote escape is not relief; it is mobilization. The dissents told us where the next attack will come from. We should believe them.

That means the fight does not move from the courts to the filing cabinet. It means we treat the composition of the federal judiciary as the existential issue it has revealed itself to be, because the difference between citizenship and statelessness for millions of children now rests on which individuals occupy nine chairs. It means we build the legal record, the public record, and the political power to ensure that the next time this question reaches the Court, the answer is not 5–4 but the 9–0 it always should have been. And it means we say clearly, to our families and our councils and our neighbors, that the thing we thought was bedrock turned out to be a vote.

I am glad we won. I want to be honest that we won. But I would be failing you if I let the relief of winning obscure the lesson of how we won.

Four votes. That is how close we came to losing the principle that defines us. Remember the number. Then get to work.